LSU's New Requirement Could Follow Across SEC

Hunter Yurachek said last week he didn't plan on requiring tests from fans but gave himself some wiggle room.

Nobody has mentioned anything at Arkansas about requiring proof of a negative COVID test or vaccination ... at least right now.

The news broke Tuesday morning from LSU Country when Glen West reported the Tigers will be requiring both.

"As long as you're sitting outside that will be your personal choice," Razorbacks athletics director Hunter Yurachek said on The Morning Rush on ESPN Arkansas last week.

Then came the qualifier to everything he was saying in the interview.

"At least as we sit here today," he said before the weekend. "Whether you mask or don't mask, whether you come as a vaccinated individual or an unvaccinated individual, we all have options this year we didn't have last year."

At LSU, the options won't be as easy.

According to West's story Tuesday morning, "a vaccination card, a photo or photocopy of a vaccination card, or verified digital proof of vaccination, including LA Wallet or another government-sanctioned mobile app, will be accepted, with entry granted upon visual inspection."

The Tigers' football team is 99.1% vaccinated, according to the report. But they aren't taking any chances on lawsuits from fans is more likely the reasoning behind it.

"The guidance we have received from our medical professionals and the CDC is that outside is much safer," Yurachek said.

There have been no additional announcements from Arkansas or anywhere else across the SEC, but don't be surprised to see other schools enact such measures as numbers continue to be high across the southern part of the country.