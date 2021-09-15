New Quarterback, solid rushing attack come to Fayetteville: Georgia Southern Offensive Players to Watch vs. Arkansas

After taking down nationally-ranked Texas, No. 20 Arkansas will stay at home for another non-conference contest against a Georgia Southern team looking to bounce back from a 32-point loss.

The Eagles have experience at almost every position but must replace their top rushers and wide receiver.

The quarterback position will also undergo a change against Arkansas.

Junior Justin Tomlin takes over under center after starter Cam Ransom left last week’s game with an ankle injury. Tomlin has taken snaps in multiple games the last two seasons, recording a couple starts.

Georgia Southern will need a strong performance from Tomlin and the entire offense against Arkansas. The Eagles mustered 258 total yards and six points against Florida Atlantic in week two.

Now, onto the Georgia Southern Eagles:

QB Justin Tomlin

Justin Tomlin played in eight games last season, including two starts, before suffering an ankle injury in the regular season finale. A dual-threat quarterback, he completed 11-of-25 passes for 161 yards and ran for 197 yards and a touchdown on 38 carries in 2020. Tomlin rushed for over 70 yards in both starts.

RB Logan Wright

Georgia Southern had a solid rushing attack in 2020 with 3,472 yards. Junior Logan Wright contributed 602 yards and earned All-Sun Belt Second Team Honors. With the top two rushers gone, Wright will carry the load for the Eagles this season. He struggled last week with just 29 yards and touchdown on four carries. Wright does have big play capability, which he displayed in the season opener, toting the ball 26 times for 177 yards and touchdown.

WR Khaleb Hood

As the Eagles’ second-leading receiver last year, Hood caught 15 passes for 224 yards. Hood is also a dangerous punt and kick returner. He returned 12 punts for 122 yards and a touchdown along with 12 kickoffs for 198 yards. Now Hood is the Eagles’ top target and has racked up nine catches for 94 yards in two games.

C Logan Langemeier

Logan Langemeier anchors an offensive line with four returning starters. He appeared in a team-high 828 offensive plays last season and missed just three snaps. The offensive line must play well for the Eagles to have any success against Arkansas.

