Nixing It Up? Auburn Offensive Players To Watch

Here are the names that Arkansas fans should know from The Plains of Auburn

Is this considered a must-win game?

For the first time in three weeks, No. 17 Arkansas (4-2, 2-1 SEC) returns home for its homecoming game. Usually, these are games scheduled that the home team is supposed to win.

Will Auburn make it easy on the Hogs?

The Tigers (4-2, 1-1 SEC) have one of the more impressive wins on the SEC schedule thanks to a victory at night over LSU on the road.

Bo Nix dazzled a week after being benched for TJ Finley against Georgia Southern. The results did not carry over against now No. 1 ranked Georgia.

Auburn has shown at times its ability to score. The Tigers tallied 122 points against Alabama State and Akron at the start of the season to prove they could work under the direction of new coach Bryan Harsin.

Plus, they too have faced a pair of top 10 teams, going down to the wire with Penn State in Happy Valley.

Who are the biggest names for the Hogs to watch for on the opposing side? Let's dive in and take a look.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix USA TODAY Images

QB Bo Nix

Nix hasn't been horrendous, but he also hasn't been a superstar offensively. While he only has one interception on the season, he also has struggled with his consistency passing.

So far this season, Nix has a 57.8 completion rating. He's yet to throw for over 300 yards in a game and roughly averages 6.7 yards per pass. His offensive line also hasn't done the best protecting, allowing four sacks against the Bulldogs' defense.

Nix can be dangerous, but he also can be limited as a passer. Watch out for him as a runner on third down. Picking up quick first downs has been a speciality.

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby

RB Tank Bigsby

Sam Pittman knows Bigsby quite well. He was the player that rushed for 146 yards on 20 carries to propel the Tigers to a 30-28 victory last season at Jordan-Hare.

Bigsby isn't just a muscular freak who works between the trenches. His size, speed and most of all vision allows him to work up to the second and third level of defense with ease. With five touchdowns on the year and leading the team with 84 carries, this will be the workhorse of the Tigers' offense.

Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter

RB Jarquez Hunter

The freshman from Philadelphia, Miss. has already been a homerun addition to Harsin's backfield this season. When Bigsby was limited, Hunter became the star. It was his touchdown run against LSU that saved Auburn from starting conference play off 0-2.

Hunter is speed. Pure speed to be exact. A problem in the open field, he can make a defender miss without question and leave defensive backs in his tracks. Despite recording just 47 carries, Hunter averages 9.9 yards per play.

Stopping Bigsby takes multiple defenders. Stopping Hunter just takes a fast player to catch him before he takes off for the races.

Auburn wide receiver Kobe Hudson

WR Kobe Hudson

Auburn's receiving corp has been unachieving all season. How much so? They already fired receivers coach Cornelius Williams within the first five games. If there's anyone to watch for, Hudson would be the big name.

So far, Hudson is averaging 14.1 yards per play. He leads the team with 19 catches and led Auburn in catches last week against Georgia. As more of a downfield threat, Hudson can work over the top against defensive backs for gains of 10-plus on average.

Auburn tight end Samuel Shenker

TE John Samuel Shenker

Tight ends seem to be a vital part of a Harsin offense. Shenker is likely going to be another name the Hogs should watch for, especially across the middle of the field.

Against LSU, Shenker led the team with five catches for 100 yards. He currently is averaging 13.1 yards per play, and leads the team with with first down catches. In terms of reliability and security, Shenker is as sure-fire as they come.

