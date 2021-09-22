No Scoring or Passing Allowed: Texas A&M Defensive Players to Watch v. Arkansas

Texas A&M's defense has given up 17 total points in three games and has the nation's best passing defense.

Arkansas will open SEC in play with a top-20 showdown against Texas A&M at the Southwest Classic in Arlington, Texas. The No. 16 Razorbacks and No. 7 Aggies are both off to 3-0 starts for the first time since 2016. Texas A&M also boasts an 11-game winning streak, dating back to last season.

The Aggies return nine starters, including five seniors, from a defense that gave up 92 rushing yards and 21.7 points per game last season. Opposing offenses are still having trouble moving the ball in 2021. Texas A&M ranks No. 1 in the country in passing yards allowed (77) and have not surrendered a rushing touchdown.

Last week against New Mexico, Texas A&M pitched a shutout for the first time since 2016. The Aggies have given up 17 total points this season, which is the best start through three games since giving up 16 points to open the 1997 season. Texas A&M will put its hard-nosed defense to the test against an Arkansas offense averaging 41 points and 492 yards per game.

Now, onto the Texas A&M Aggies:

LB Aaron Hansford

Aaron Hansford anchors the defense from the linebacker position. Hansford had accumulated 15 tackles, including three for loss, two pass break ups and a quarterback hurry. As a former wide receiver, he has the speed and quickness to cover multiple positions. Hansford can disrupt an offensive flow by getting into the backfield or knocking receivers off a route.

DB Leon O’Neal Jr.

Leon O’Neal had a career year in 2020 with 48 tackles, two interceptions and five pass deflections. O’Neal has already snagged two picks and recorded 10 tackles this season. Both interceptions came against Kent State, including an 85-yard return for a touchdown. The senior has emerged as a leader and a source of positive energy during tough stretches.

DL DeMarvin Leal

DeMarvin Leal needed just three games to match his sack total from 2020. The pre-season All-America honoree has posted 13 tackles and leads the Aggies with 2.5 sacks. Leal’s versatility and ability to play in different defensive fronts will provide ample opportunity to increase that sack total and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

DL Jayden Peevey

Jayden Peevey had a quiet game against New Mexico last week with two tackles. The week before against Colorado, Peevy racked up a career-high seven tackles and his first collegiate interception. That performance earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. Peevy will need another strong outing to slow down Arkansas’ rushing attack.

