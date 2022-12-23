Jimbo Agrees With Hogs’ Sam Pittman (Probably Others) ... Now
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There seems to be a growing number of coaches over all the chaos going on these days in college football.
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday that Arkansas was doing better than some, but not as well as others which is a fancy way of saying they are doing the best they can do.
The bottom line in all this is the combination of basically college free agency and the whole NIL business no one can get a handle on is proving to be as deadly as it sounded when the whole thing first came up.
No one can regulate NIL. Schools are trying to but there is at least a player or two that went with is own agent to do his own deal. Everybody is scared any move to walk it back is going to get the the lawyers involved.
Nobody really wants that.
While others seem to be offering up resistance, everybody is having to play by the same rules. That's not keeping Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher from joining a number of folks expressing their discontent.
And, to the surprise of absolutely no one, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin had the perfect social media response.
Pittman, at least won't weigh in mainly because I haven't seen much evidence he does that stuff himself. Not a criticism because I don't, either.
Fisher was a little more straightforward than Pittman. He's absolutely correct, though, in his assessment because even the NFL has some regulations on free agency and a salary cap they must stay under.
The penalties are directly financial, not just taken off television or missing a postseason game. That costs everybody too much money.
But it's not going anywhere anytime soon, which has everything in this complete chaos right now.
While coaches don't think the chaos is good for college football, it is creating a buzz about it. That means more eyes on games which equals more money.
Everybody likes that.
