Razorbacks’ hiring of new defensive coordinator, tight ends coach blows up that theory

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — You might want to start re-thinking this whole plane tracking stuff.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was kinda laughing at the whole deal in his press conference Monday introducing new defensive coordinator Travis Williams and tight ends coach Morgan Turner.

"Yeah, it was kinda fun, to be honest with you," Pittman said, laughing about it. The Razorbacks were actually giving out false signals to send folks chasing the wrong path.

Don't think for a minute they are going to start talking about the process with anybody else because, in all honesty, the process is none of our business.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman had a good time over the weekend hiring assistant coaches giving some misdirection with the folks tracking the UA jet flying around. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

If anybody was wondering what in the world was going on it was Maryland defensive coordinator Brian Williams, who probably was scratching his head over getting contacted about the job with the Hogs.

This whole game of cat and mouse started in Baltimore, Maryland.

"Somebody was tracking the plane and thought I was going to hire the guy from Maryland," Pittman said referring to Williams, who nobody knows if he would have been interested anyway. "Bless his heart, he had to deal with that."

That was a recruiting visit. No idea who they were looking at.

"From (Baltimore) we flew to Tampa because I knew ya'll were tracking the plane," Pittman said. "UCF's in Orlando so I flew to Tampa, he met me over there, we visited.

"In the meantime, (Turner) was down in Miami recruiting for Stanford, we we flew from Tampa to pick him up. Did the contract and all during the day, picked him up and brought him back."

Remember all this when you start looking at the plane tracking.

Like everybody else, you'll know when we all know.

