    • October 24, 2021
    Photo Recap: Revisiting the Razorbacks blowout win over FCS Pine Bluff

    The Razorbacks shake off a three-game skid getting a confidence-boosting win Saturday
    Author:

    The Razorbacks got back in the win column Saturday after defeating the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions in blowout fashion, 45-3.

    The two in-state schools squared off at War Memorial Stadium in the state’s capital of Little Rock.

    Though the Hogs expected the win, it couldn’t have come at a better time as the victory ended a three-game skid and certainly boosted team morale.

    Arkansas (5-3, 1-3 SEC) ended a three-game skid defeating the FCS opponent and are now one win away from bowl eligibility.

    The game marked the first time since 1944 that the Hogs played against an in-state foe.

    Arkansas wasted no time as they scored its first touchdown just over a minute into the game when quarterback KJ Jefferson connected with tight end Blake Kern on an 18-yard touchdown pass.

    The Hogs’ next drive lasted only one play as Treylon Burkes took an end-around handoff and scampered to a 49-yard touchdown run.

    In the 2nd quarter, Pine Bluff drove the ball inside the Razorback 5-yard line, but the drive ended when Arkansas safety Myles Slusher got his first career interception. Arkansas capitalized on the turnover by orchestrating a 7-play, 95-yard drive resulting in a touchdown.

    Minutes later, return specialist Nathan Parodi returned a punt 80-yards for a touchdown; it was the first punt return touchdown by a Razorback since Joe Adams in the 2012 Cotton Bowl Classic.

    The Razorbacks will now enter their bye week and hope to get rested and recharged for the final stretch of the season.

    The Hogs are now one game away from bowl eligibility, and a chance to play in the postseason would be a vital step in the right direction for a program that won seven total games from 2018-20.

    The Razorbacks’ next game will be Nov. 6, when they welcome the Mississippi State Bulldogs to Fayetteville for an SEC West showdown. 

    2018-05-17_09-07-10-AMLR-game
