Hogs Stretching to Stay Ranked

    • November 21, 2021
    Razorbacks Drop in AP Poll After Loss to Alabama

    Hogs only team with four losses to hang on in poll with some serious juggling at top
    This is going to be an interesting couple of weeks to finish the college football season.

    Arkansas is still hanging on in the Associated Press poll released Sunday, falling four spots to No. 25 after a 42-35 loss to Alabama on Saturday.

    The Razorbacks are the only team with four losses to be ranked this week.

    The Crimson Tide fell one spot to third in the AP while staying No. 2 in the coaches' poll that saw the Hogs fall out.

    While Georgia remained at the top in both polls all the interesting moves are in the spots below them as teams start to fight for one of the four spots to have a shot at a national championship.

    Ohio State took Michigan State to the woodshed Saturday, 56-7, and jumped to second in the AP poll while staying third with the coaches.

    Cincinnati, trying to be the first team from a non-Power 5 conference to make the cut for the College Football Playoff, is hanging in at No. 4 in both polls.

    The important ranking, the CFP, will come out Tuesday. The Hogs were ranked 21st there last week, but could hang in near the bottom of those rankings after staying close to Alabama.

    The Bearcats could get into the all-important fourth spot unless the committee jumps them with Michigan this week after No. 3 Oregon was manhandled by Utah on Saturday.

    Get ready because it could be interesting.

