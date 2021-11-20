Instant Analysis: Ohio State Embarrasses Michigan State In Record Fashion

The Buckeyes just crushed Michigan State in their best win of the season. Here's our immediate feedback from The 'Shoe as they continue to keep their Big Ten Title and College Football Playoff hopes intact with the rivalry game looming.

It's hard to put into words just how dominant the Ohio State Buckeyes were on Saturday afternoon. In easily their most complete game of the season, Ohio State absolutely embarrassed Michigan State on Saturday, 56-7.

C.J. Stroud broke one record and tied another (we discuss below), Chris Olave now has visited the end zone more than any other receiver in Buckeye history and the Buckeye defense shut down former Heisman candidate Kenneth Walker. Walker had six carries for 25 yards on the afternoon.

Brendan Gulick and Andrew Lind share their feedback after Ohio State's huge win, setting up the biggest rivalry game in all of sports next weekend with a Big Ten championship game trip likely on the line (assuming Michigan doesn't lose to Maryland this afternoon).

