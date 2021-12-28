OUTBACK BOWL: Two All-Americans, Two All-Big Ten Could Leave Penn State too Short

JAQUAN BRISKER

The guys over in Vegas who set the odds must be pulling out what’s left of their hair this bowl season. Penn State opened as the favorite to win...

TYSON MORRIS Arkansas Communications

Arkansas wide receiver Tyson Morris hasn't made it to Tampa, but nobody is ruling him out of the Outback Bowl.

The same apparently can't be said for Penn State's...

RAHEIM "ROCKET" SANDERS Arkansas Communications

There’s not much that can be told from the results of a bowl game this century other than which team actually wanted to be there.

It will be the same on New Year’s Day with...

K.J. JEFFERSON Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images

KJ Jefferson showed during the regular season he can play – and win games. Now he's going to have to lead an offense that doesn't have...

TREY KNOX Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images

Arkansas may have hope somebody will step up at wide receiver, but that usually isn't the best plan for a bowl game or the next season. But that's exactly what the Razorbacks have...

HAYDEN HENRY Arkansas Communications

Hayden Henry knows his playing career at Arkansas is coming to an end. One of the final "super seniors" to...

