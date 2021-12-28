OUTBACK BOWL: Two All-Americans, Two All-Big Ten Could Leave Penn State too Short
Two All-Americans, Two All-Big Ten Could Leave Penn State too Short
The guys over in Vegas who set the odds must be pulling out what’s left of their hair this bowl season. Penn State opened as the favorite to win...
Pittman Hopeful Morris Gets to Tampa, Can Play in Outback Bowl
Arkansas wide receiver Tyson Morris hasn't made it to Tampa, but nobody is ruling him out of the Outback Bowl.
The same apparently can't be said for Penn State's...
Winning Bowl Games Comes Down to War of Wills
There’s not much that can be told from the results of a bowl game this century other than which team actually wanted to be there.
It will be the same on New Year’s Day with...
Key to Hogs Now Squarely on KJ's Shoulders in Outback Bowl
KJ Jefferson showed during the regular season he can play – and win games. Now he's going to have to lead an offense that doesn't have...
STRAIGHT FROM ANDY'S MOUTH: Biggest Question Mark for Hogs in Bowl, Plus Next Season
Arkansas may have hope somebody will step up at wide receiver, but that usually isn't the best plan for a bowl game or the next season. But that's exactly what the Razorbacks have...
Linebacker Hayden Henry Accepts Emotional Journey Will End with Outback Bowl
Hayden Henry knows his playing career at Arkansas is coming to an end. One of the final "super seniors" to...
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!