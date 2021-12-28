Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    OUTBACK BOWL: Two All-Americans, Two All-Big Ten Could Leave Penn State too Short

    Three defensive stars and Penn State's version of Treylon Burks leave Nittany Lions short-handed with possibly more opt-outs to come
    Author:
    JAQUAN BRISKER

    JAQUAN BRISKER

    Two All-Americans, Two All-Big Ten Could Leave Penn State too Short

    The guys over in Vegas who set the odds must be pulling out what’s left of their hair this bowl season. Penn State opened as the favorite to win...

    Tyson Morris

    TYSON MORRIS

    Pittman Hopeful Morris Gets to Tampa, Can Play in Outback Bowl

    Arkansas wide receiver Tyson Morris hasn't made it to Tampa, but nobody is ruling him out of the Outback Bowl.

    The same apparently can't be said for Penn State's...

    Rocket Sanders

    RAHEIM "ROCKET" SANDERS

    Winning Bowl Games Comes Down to War of Wills

    There’s not much that can be told from the results of a bowl game this century other than which team actually wanted to be there.

    It will be the same on New Year’s Day with...

    KJ Jefferson-LSU

    K.J. JEFFERSON

    Key to Hogs Now Squarely on KJ's Shoulders in Outback Bowl

    KJ Jefferson showed during the regular season he can play – and win games. Now he's going to have to lead an offense that doesn't have...

    Trey Knox

    TREY KNOX

    STRAIGHT FROM ANDY'S MOUTH: Biggest Question Mark for Hogs in Bowl, Plus Next Season

    Arkansas may have hope somebody will step up at wide receiver, but that usually isn't the best plan for a bowl game or the next season. But that's exactly what the Razorbacks have...

    Hayden Henry

    HAYDEN HENRY

    Linebacker Hayden Henry Accepts Emotional Journey Will End with Outback Bowl

    Hayden Henry knows his playing career at Arkansas is coming to an end. One of the final "super seniors" to...

