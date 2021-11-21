Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Hogs' Grant Morgan: No Moral Victories for Razorbacks in Loss

    Complete press conference with Razorbacks' "super senior" linebacker following loss to second-ranked Alabama
    Author:

    No, Arkansas wasn't taking any moral victories away from actually having a shot at the Crimson Tide in Saturday's 42-35 loss in Tuscaloosa, linebacker Grant Morgan said in his postgame appearance after the game.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

    Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

    Recommended Articles

    Montaric Brown-Alabama
    Football

    Morgan: 'Close Only Counts in Horseshoes and Hand Grenades"

    3 hours ago
    Treylon Burks-Alabama
    Football

    Crimson Tide Hangs On for Win Over Hogs

    3 hours ago
    Amber Ramirez-ASU
    Women's Basketball

    Razorbacks Blow Out Arkansas State

    23 hours ago
    Nick Sabana-New Mexico State
    Football

    What Hogs Didn't Need: Saban Calling Out Players AND Fans

    Nov 19, 2021
    JD Notae-NIU
    Men's Basketball

    Changing Spots: What JD Notae Said on Playing Both Guard Spots

    Nov 19, 2021
    Eric Musselman-NIU
    Men's Basketball

    Muss Knows About Playing Back-to-Back Games

    Nov 19, 2021
    Nick Saban
    Football

    Nick Saban Not Motivating Hogs This Week

    Nov 18, 2021
    Chris Lykes-NIU
    Men's Basketball

    Being Aggressive: Chris Lykes' Approach Pays Off for Hogs

    Nov 18, 2021