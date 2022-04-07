Hogs Down to Just Two Scholarship Quarterbacks

Skip to main content

Arkansas Getting Thin at Quarterback Spot with Another Defection

Lucas Coley announced on social media he's in the transfer portal leaving Hogs with two scholarship players at position

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' quarterback situation is thinner now than it was.

And it was already pretty thin before Lucas Coley announced Wednesday on social media he was getting into the transfer portal.

He hasn't posted anything since that to confirm whether he followed through with that.

Coley redshirted his first season at Arkansas in 2021. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

He was one of the marquee names in coach Sam Pittman’s second signing class at Arkansas. He was a 4-star recruit out of Cornerstone Christian in San Antonio and committed to the Razorbacks over Virginia Tech, Louisville, Houston, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Washington State and others.

Lucas Coley-Spring

The Razorbacks now have two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster and one of them is taking snaps at wide receiver.

KJ Jefferson is the No. 1. Any talk that backup Malik Hornsby is actually competing for that spot falls a little flat with him taking snaps at wide receiver.

Redshirt senior transfer from South Florida Cade Fortin is a preferred walk-on. Redshirt sophomore Kade Renfro is injured and out this spring. He was a preferred walk-on last year from Ole Miss.

Coley was the second player of the day to hit the portal out of Sam Pittman's program in the middle of spring practice.

Defensive end Mataio Soli entered the portal earlier in the day.

Mataio Soli

