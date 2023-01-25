Pittman Has Become True Head Coach, Displays Modern Wisdom

When Arkansas coach got chance to reset the program, he did so in a forward-thinking manner

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – While it wasn't a pretty process to watch as it evolved over the past month or so, Sam Pittman is now THE head coach of the University of Arkansas football program, and it was probably time for that to happen.

Not only that, but he has made choices in his newfound freedom that may be unique for a coach of his generation, but that could pay off in a big way in the long run.

When Pittman first got the job, he was as wide-eyed and innocent as coach with 32 years of experience could be. He was introspective, so he made the right call in recognizing that he needed someone with head coaching experience to advise him while also complementing his skills with strong defensive knowledge.

Hiring Barry Odom was the best decision he could make in those first couple of years.

Bringing on a younger guy with the ability to craft a run-first offense into something that would appeal to modern athletes was also a stroke of self-awareness. In hiring Kendal Briles, Pittman could play to his personal strengths as a now ex-offensive line coach while essentially being able to let Briles be an offensive skills position head coach of sorts.

It was a system that let Pittman have room to grow into the role of head coach. From the outside looking in, Arkansas had three head coaches with Pittman taking on the executive duties as the face of the leadership team.

That was all well and good the first couple of years, but as Pittman grew in his understanding of how to be a head coach, the time to move to a new model became obvious. For the first time, Pittman was taking the heat for what was happening on and off the field.

Having learned how to cook the meal, it wasn't going to be long before he would become tired of dealing with the complaints about how it was coming out of the kitchen.

PIttman needed to take more control over the team, so as job offers starting coming for his coaches, there was no need to get in the way. He needed the opportunity to bring in coaches who could see him for the head coach he has become and not the coach in training he once was.

The only two coaches he absolutely couldn't afford to lose were offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and running backs coach Jimmy Smith. Briles was important because he might take KJ Jefferson with him. As for Smith, his value is a key we'll explain later.

Briles flirted with Mississippi State, which could have been a disaster for Pittman. It's why he was willing to break the bank to keep him even though it would have hamstrung the program financially in coming seasons when it comes to hiring top of the line coaches.

Had the program not gone through the turmoil of late November and December, Pittman might have let Briles go anyway, but things were so chaotic and Mississippi State coming along as the lead suitor increased the chances of Jefferson going also.

So, Pittman stuck with him.

That is until Briles provided him an out.

The now infamous "Run it back!" tweet where Briles partnered with Jefferson to let Arkansas fans know they were putting all the late season drama behind them and move forward as a united front provided Pittman the leverage he needed when Briles tried to dangle his name out there once more with the TCU job.

It showed a lack of loyalty to both Jefferson and Razorback fans. Pittman was now free to open the door and help Briles walk right out, bringing a sense of stability with his exit.

In the span of a month, the coaching room has become a changed dynamic in every sense of the word.

There is no longer a three-headed monster. Pittman is the Godfather of this operation and he has a staff and team that now sees it that way.

The evolution is complete. He's no longer an offensive line coach happy to be learning how to be a head coach.

He's the man.

That doesn't mean his introspection has gone away. Quite the contrary.

There were a lot of lessons to be learned amid the turmoil at the end of the year.

There are two key components that appear to have gone a long way toward shaping the choices Pittman made for his staff.