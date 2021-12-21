Renfro Vows to Return After Season-Ending Injury

As many fans saw earlier in the day, Kade Renfro, who was expected to make a strong push Malik Hornsby for the back-up quarterback spot, tore his ACL in the Razorbacks' scrimmage.

Renfro took to Twitter Monday night to assure fans he was receiving quality care and was grateful for the support being shown by fans.

Renfro transferred from Ole Miss where he was a scholarship quarterback. He's currently a walk-on, but was expected to earn a scholarship this spring if one was available.

"Playing the game of football comes with many risks. Risks every athlete knows when we step onto the field.

I have been blessed to have avoided many of these, till this past week on Friday, during practice, when I tore my ACL.

However, God has a plan for everyone and I'm putting my faith in Him.

For I know that this obstacle will only make me stronger and wiser in the end. Thank you for all the prayers and uplifting messages.

I have been extremely grateful for all the support I have received and I'm blessed to be surrounded by the best medical staff and athletic trainers to start my road to recovery.

To my teammates competing in the upcoming bowl game, let's go finish what we worked so hard for all season and bring Arkansas its first bowl win since 2016."