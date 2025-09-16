Yordan Alvarez Exits Astros' Game With Worrisome Injury Amid Playoff Push
Yordan Alvarez exited the Houston Astros' game Monday night after suffering an apparent injury while scoring a run at home plate.
Alvarez was sprinting from third base and opted against sliding into home. He touched home plate with his left foot and appeared to roll his ankle after scoring. Alvarez could barely walk off the field under his own power, and was removed from the game as a result of the injury.
Later in the game, the Astros provided an update on his status, declaring that Alvarez had suffered a left ankle sprain.
Alvarez has spent more time on the IL this season than off it, and Monday's ankle injury is the latest blow in what's been a difficult season for the 28-year-old. It's unclear if he'll return to the IL, but with the Astros embroiled in a tight playoff race, sitting just two games ahead of the Rangers who they are currently playing against, the injury could not come at a worse time.
Across 47 games this season, Alvarez owns a .794 OPS with six home runs and 27 RBIs.