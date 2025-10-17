Former Arkansas Razorback finds new home inside explosive NFL offense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas Razorbacks and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks has found himself a new home in the NFL, according to reports.
After not being claimed off waivers following his injury in training camp, Burks found himself as a free agent and signed with the Washington Commanders practice squad Thursday afternoon.
NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport added that Burks could move up the depth chart rather quickly. The Commanders are in need of immediate help at wide receiver with stars Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Deebo Samuel (heel) out of practice Thursday.
Fellow receiver Noah Brown has missed the previous three games and was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury Wednesday.
Following Burks' release from the Titans last week, he participated in a workout for the Broncos Tuesday before meeting with the Commanders Thursday.
Burks was poised for a breakout year in Nashville this season after recovering from a torn ACL in 2024. However, his comeback was short-lived as he was once again sidelined with a fractured collarbone endured during training camp.
Since his arrival to the league in 2022, the Warren native has been injury prone, playing in just 27 of a possible 53 games in his career.
In his first three seasons, Burks has been targeted 92 times for 53 receptions, 699 yards and one touchdown.
Burks joined the Titans with the No. 18 overall pick in 2022 in what was considered a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Eagles who acquired star receiver A.J. Brown.
The move to join the Commanders could pay dividends for the former Razorbacks’ star who once served as the go-to option for Feleipe Franks and KJ Jefferson.
He caught 146 passes in his college career for 2,399 yards and 11 touchdowns from 2019-21.
Career Turning Point?
For the first time in Burks' football career, he will face low pressure to succeed, but high upside if he can put things together quickly.
Sure, there's differences between receiving starter reps and participating on the practice squad, but it allows Burks to ease back into NFL rhythm without the pressure of being the guy.
It’s a chance to rebuild confidence while also proving he can remain healthy and provide reliability for an extended period of a season.
One unique factor in Burks' move to the Commanders is that he'll play in a much more wide open offensive system under coordinator Kliff Kingsbury with quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is fresh off NFL Rookie of the Year honors.
Washington currently averages 5.9 yards per play (No. 7), 345.6 yards per game (No. 11) and scores more than 26 points per game, which ranks in the Top 10 of the league.
With Daniels under center as a dynamic second-year quarterback, Washington has its work cut out as it looks to build chemistry and depth with a limited group of receivers. Burks’ combination of physical style and SEC pedigree could mesh well with Daniels’ aggressive playmaking.
Burks has spent much of his early part of his NFL career carrying the expectation of surpassing what Brown was able to do in the Titans' offense.
Now out of the limelight that provided him a tough mantle to carry, he is able to now hit the reset button in Washington without the burden of comparison. That alone can only help him reclaim dream and spark a different career trajectory moving forward.