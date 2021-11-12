What Is Top Priority for Hogs on Saturday?

Arkansas must be ready to attack the run in Death Valley on Saturday evening

A night game in Death Valley against a team with nothing to lose? What could go wrong for Arkansas, right?

Plenty. Plenty could go wrong and ruin the No. 25 Hogs' winning ways. Even the best of teams have found ways to implode in Baton Rouge when the sun sets over Tiger Stadium.

Who knows what LSU (4-5, 2-4 SEC) plans do against the Razorbacks (6-3, 2-3 SEC) when kickoff begins. The Tigers could use a two quarterback system with Max Johnson as the starter, but freshman Doug Nussmeier as a somewhat relief-type player.

Expect Ed Orgeron to run the football. That's a given with the fact the Tigers currently have two high-end runners in Tyrion Davis-Price and Corey Kiner.

Davis-Price is the lead back for LSU. He currently is at the top of the charts in near every statistical aspect. Rushing yards? He has 731. Yards per play? He's averaging 5.1. He also has six touchdowns and ranks fifth among SEC runners in total yards.

Kiner, a freshman from Cincinnati, Ohio, is currently averaging 4.5 yards per play and has a pair of scores.

“They want to run it,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said.

Last season, it was the run game that defeated Arkansas in a 24-21 outing. Davis-Price led the charge with 104 yards off 24 carries and a score. Meanwhile, the Tigers converted 12 of 23 on third down and recorded 24 first downs to win on the road.

“I know they have a lot of big personnel,” safety Joe Foucha said. “I know they run the ball really well. They have a set of good backs they rotate a lot. I’m expecting them to run the ball a lot this game.”

It's not the Tigers can't pass downfield with ease, but rather they're limited. Keep in mind that Johnson has yet to throw for over 200 yards since a Week 6 loss Kentucky. Over the past three games, the sophomore has thrown for just 439 yards and five touchdowns against two interceptions.

With a new coaching staff heading Baton Rouge's way, Johnson and Nussmeier might be playing for reps as QB1 for the 2022 season. Johnson, the son for former Buccaneers QB and Super Bowl winner Brad Johnson, has seen his success in 2021.

Then again, Nussmeier, whose father, Doug, is currently serving as the Dallas Cowboys' QBs coach, has more than enough tape and reps to prove he can be QB1. For Orgeron, it's all about keep Arkansas on its feet guessing for four quarters.

“I know they’re going to rotate both quarterbacks,” Foucha said. “So I know we’re going to see both quarterbacks this game. Just making it hard for those guys, especially the freshman quarterback that they’re going to rotate in, making it hard for him. That’s going to be mainly what we do.”

The Razorbacks and Tigers will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

