Hornsby Has to Pass: What Sam Pittman Thought of Backup QB in Win

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman expects offense to get better when the No. 2 quarterback has to come in down the road.

What was it, just a couple of weeks ago there was chatter among some that maybe Arkansas would be better at quarterback with Malik Hornsby?

That actually happened Saturday in the 20-10 win over Texas A&M and, well, the results probably proved why that wasn't really a consideration.

"it was big-time beneficial," Sam Pittman said at his Monday press conference. "He had been in a game or two before that, but not in those circumstances."

When KJ Jefferson went down with what was later diagnosed as a bruised knee, Hornsby came in and it appeared the primary interest of offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was not blow a lead against the Aggies.

A lot of Razorback fans were holding their breath. They had seen similar leads disappear in the last quarter of those games.

Briles, understandably, wasn't going to put Hornsby in a position to blow it. While there was some talking heads yakking Monday about the lack of passing, that's not completely a lack of confidence.

It likely is more a lack of practice reps getting ready for the game. They don't get as many as the starter in practice.

When the backup comes in during the second half with a lead, you don't want to shoot yourself in the foot.

Pittman knows that.

"We’ve got to throw the ball when he’s in there," Pittman. "I know what Kendal was doing.

"He probably felt like I was like, ‘Don’t throw the ball. We’ve got the lead. Let’s see if we can run it, use him as a runner,’ things of that nature."

It didn't work out that bad.

""It was a big role for Malik to come in and step up the way he did," said wide receiver Treylon Burks after the game. "You know, led us to a field goal which was big, put us up by 10."

That included a big pass to Burks. But now he's gotten the first appearance in a pressure-packed situation out of the way, look for things to be different if he has to come in again.

"Instead of having a package for him we’ve got to run our offense," Pittman said. "You certainly can handle in it different ways, and he’s handled it great."