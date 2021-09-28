'Don't Add More Blitzes:' What Sam Pittman Sent to Georgia DC

The Arkansas coach tried reaching out to Georgia's defensive coordinator about Bulldogs' defense, but it really didn't work out well

Sam Pittman didn't waste any time trying to get the jump on Georgia.

Sunday night, he sent a text to Bulldogs' defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

"I told him he doesn’t need to put any more blitzes in because we can’t run them all anyway," Pittman said at his press conference Monday. "He sent me back 11, he drew it on a piece of paper and sent me back all 11 of them rushing.

"We already knew about them."

He's just looking for any edge on a team that has a defensive front that is far better than any team No. 8 Arkansas has faced in a surprising 4-0 start to the season.

Georgia isn't one of the top two teams in the country because they don't have pretty good players, particularly on the line. Kirby Smart spent years as a defensive coordinator at Alabama and he starts building a team on the front.

"They have so much talent on the D-line," Pittman said. "Certainly, big and physical. It starts with (Jordan) Davis and (Jalen) Carter. Nolan Smith, (Travon) Walker.

"They're very, very talented. They rotate guys as well, so they keep them fresh."

The next line of defense follows the same theme.

"You go back to linebacker, and they have Quay Walker and (Nakobe) Dean, and they can run," Pittman said. "They've recruited really well there, so they're going to have depth."

It's what he's trying to get established with the Hogs.

"That's just Georgia," he said. "Hopefully Arkansas will get that way here in the near future where somebody leaves and the next guy steps in and he may be as good, or he may be better, than the guy that left.

"But that's where Georgia is, and that's a credit to their staff and Kirby for recruiting."

The matchup between the pair of Top 10 teams kicks off Saturday morning at 11 a.m. and will be televised on CBS.

