SEC Roll Call: Vandy Trolls the SEC for Two Straight Weeks
Watch as Vanderbilt trolls the SEC for two weeks with its new AI robot.
Arkansas and South Carolina end up in the dog house for messing up the SEC's playoff plans while Alabama begins to slowly realize what they were like back before they were humbled.
Tennessee gets threatened with Oklahoma possibly hiring away Josh Heupel.
All of this and more in Matt Mitchell's hilarious "SEC Roll Call" skits.
WEEK 11
WEEK 12
