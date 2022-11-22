SEC Roll Call: Vandy Trolls the SEC for Two Straight Weeks

Arkansas, South Carolina get called out by the SEC for messing up the playoffs

Watch as Vanderbilt trolls the SEC for two weeks with its new AI robot.

Arkansas and South Carolina end up in the dog house for messing up the SEC's playoff plans while Alabama begins to slowly realize what they were like back before they were humbled.

Tennessee gets threatened with Oklahoma possibly hiring away Josh Heupel.

All of this and more in Matt Mitchell's hilarious "SEC Roll Call" skits.

WEEK 11

WEEK 12

HOGS FEED:

AUBURN POTENTIALLY STUCK IN A TEEN ROM-COM

RANDOM OBSERVATIONS FROM RAZORBACKS BLOWING OUT LOUISVILLE IN MAUI

TRANSFER PORTAL NEWS PROBABLY WON'T WAIT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING

OLE MISS COACH LANE KIFFIN MAY HAVE GIVEN A CLUE TO WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH AUBURN

DID PITTMAN LAY GROUNDWORK TO SHOP AGGIES BLACK FRIDAY SALE?

WATCH: ANDY HODGES RECAPS HUGE ARKANSAS WIN OVER OLE MISS

ELON MUSK, AUBURN BOOSTERS BIGGEST KEYS FOR PRESSURE ON OLE MISS COACH LANE KIFFIN

TENNESSEE TITANS' TREYLON BURKS HAS BIG NIGHT AGAINST GREEN BAY PACKERS

HOGS' DEFENSE KEYS LATE FIRST-HALF RUN TO TAKE COMPLETE CONTROL AGAINST SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

RAZORBACKS SKIN JACKRABBITS SKIN JACKRABBITS EN ROUTE TO MAUI

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel