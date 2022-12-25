The Annual 'Wonderful Life' Parody Featuring Arkansas

What if the Christmas classic featured the Razorbacks instead of George Bailey?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After a rough season with the Arkansas Razorback football team, fans might be a little down.

However, it wasn't that long ago that things were so dark fans might have wished the Hogs never had a football team to break their hearts.

Of course, the guys over at SEC Shorts picked up on that despair and created a Razorback inspired short that has since been a yearly tradition here at allHogs.

Kick off your festive holiday viewing with an Arkansas holiday classic parodying "It's a Wonderful Life" because, just like watching the Rankin and Bass version of "Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer" each year, it wouldn't be the Christmas season without this video.

You might have those warm Sam Pittman feelings once again when it's all done, just in time for the Liberty Bowl.

LIFE AS ARKANSAS FAN CAPTURED

IN "IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE" PARODY

HOGS FEED:

ANNUAL CHRISTMAS FUN AT THE EXPENSE OF THE TEXAS LONGHORNS

TOP RAZORBACK SIGNEE HAS NFL EXPERIENCE UNDER HIS BELT

RANDOM OBSERVATIONS: ARKANSAS VS. UNC-ASHVILLE HAD PLENTY TO SEE

HOW DOES LIBERTY BOWL LINE-UP COMPARE TO OPENER VS. CINCINNATI?

WHAT ARE THE RAZORBACKS GETTING IN ANTONIO GRIER, JR?

PITTMAN, KIFFIN, FISHER SHARE SAME NIL VIEWS DESPITE COMING FROM DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVES

WORRY ALL YOU WANT, BUT NICK SMITH'S SITUATION MIGHT BE GAME-TO-GAME FOR A LONG TIME

NOTHING TO INDICATE SMITH MISSING ASHVILLE GAME TIED TO WHAT HAPPENED AGAINST BRADLEY

RAZORBACKS WILL HAVE TO GO IT ALONE IN QUEST FOR NO. 1 SEED

HOGS' SAM PITTMAN ON WHY RELYING ON PLANE TRACKERS CAN GET PRETTY RISKY FOR FANS

RAZORBACK FOOTBALL HAS GOTTEN UGLY AND IT MAY GET WORSE BEFORE IT GETS BETTER

ROUGH WEEKEND FOR ARKANSAS FOOTBALL ALL AROUND

HOW FANS CAN HELP PUSH THE TRANSFER PORTAL SHOPPING CART

SAMARA SPENCER, SAYLOR POFFENBARGER KEEP HOGS PERFECT WITH BIG ROAD WIN

CHANGES NEED TO BE MADE TO DECEMBER SCHEDULE BEFORE MORE COACHES LOSE THEIR LIVES

PITTMAN RIGHT ON HOW PLAYERS IN TRANSFER PORTAL ARE LIKE FUTRE EX-WIVES

FINDING MAGIC IN THE MUNDANE AT RAZORBACK FOOTBALL GAMES

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel