The Annual 'Wonderful Life' Parody Featuring Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After a rough season with the Arkansas Razorback football team, fans might be a little down.
However, it wasn't that long ago that things were so dark fans might have wished the Hogs never had a football team to break their hearts.
Of course, the guys over at SEC Shorts picked up on that despair and created a Razorback inspired short that has since been a yearly tradition here at allHogs.
Kick off your festive holiday viewing with an Arkansas holiday classic parodying "It's a Wonderful Life" because, just like watching the Rankin and Bass version of "Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer" each year, it wouldn't be the Christmas season without this video.
You might have those warm Sam Pittman feelings once again when it's all done, just in time for the Liberty Bowl.
LIFE AS ARKANSAS FAN CAPTURED
IN "IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE" PARODY
