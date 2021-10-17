    • October 17, 2021
    The Sky Is Not Falling on Razorback Football

    Arkansas' season is far from over and there is still plenty to play for
    Author:

    On Saturday, Arkansas dropped their third straight conference game despite taking the lead early in the third quarter, falling to unranked Auburn, 38-23. The gut-wrenching loss will inevitably drop the Razorbacks (4-3, 1-3 SEC) from the Top-25 rankings.

    But the sky is not falling.

    The Razorbacks still have a lot to play for even if the past few weeks suggest otherwise.

    With five games remaining, the Razorbacks have a realistic chance to play in a bowl game for the first time in five years. Arkansas last played in a bowl game in 2016 at the Belk Bowl. The Hogs last won a bowl game the season before when they took down Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl. 

    The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the 2020 bowl season and canceled Arkansas’ scheduled match-up against TCU in the Texas Bowl.

    After losses like Saturday, fans understandably tend to lose hope and are ready to give up on the season. However, it’s important to remember that the Hogs need only two more wins for bowl eligibility. 

    Without question, the 4-0 start raised expectations making any current season-ending outcome seem like a disappointment. However, when assessing the program based on recent history, a seven- or eight-win season with a bowl game appearance is a strong step in the right direction.

    Arkansas’ opponents over the past three weeks have a combined record of 17-3. Looking ahead at the season's final stretch, the Razorbacks will face opponents with a combined record of 11-15, not including Alabama. 

    The weaker opponent win percentage bodes well for the Hogs’ quest to reach the postseason. 

    That journey continues next week at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock when the Razorbacks take on FCS opponent Arkansas Pine-Bluff. 

