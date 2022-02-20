What Actually Made This Win Important?

Skip to main content

Win Over Vols Was Big, But Now How You Think

Razorbacks get key win over Tennessee in midst of schedule's most brutal stretch

Rick Shaffer, a member of 103.7 The Buzz's Drive Time Sports afternoon call-in show in Little Rock, referred to the Tennessee game as the most important game Arkansas has played in a long time.

The comment got a few chuckles and a bit of ribbing from callers, but after a little time to soak in what transpired at Bud Walton Saturday afternoon, Shaffer might be right, just not for the reasons he probably thought.

Picking up another Quad 1 win over a ranked Tennessee team that just dropped a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate final smash on projected No. 1 seed Kentucky wasn't enough to garner such gravitas. 

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) celebrates with guard Au'Diese Toney (5) during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 58-48.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams (10) celebrates with guard Au'Diese Toney (5) during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 58-48.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman celebrates with students in the Razorback Trough after a red-out victory over No. 16 Tennessee.

Showing Razorback pride in front of a Who's Who of Razorback superstars that in the end ran eight deep was nice, but it didn't hold the weight either.

021922-Moses Moody-Tennessee-andy
Former Arkansas Razorback Bobby Portis hugs the NBA championship he won last summer with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Former Arkansas Razorbacks who have turned pro take time to do photos with Hogs' coach Eric Musselman and the current team following a win over No. 16 Tennessee.
Arkansas fans get into the spirt of Bobby Portis night with a cut-out puppet wearing the Bobby Portis head band given away at the game while also waiving the pom-poms they received for the red-out.
Hog fans do their best to welcome NBA world champion Bobby Portis home to Bud Walton Arena for Saturday's game against Tennessee.

Even pulling off the victory in front of a raucous crowd that included 5-star McDonald's All-American potential signee Anthony Black doesn't rise to the level.

What makes this game important for this Razorback team is:

1) They showed they can win when the referees swallow their whistles and the game has to be won with muscle and mental patience instead of steady trips to the foul line.

2) They showed they can pull out a victory over a quality team with leading scorer J.D. Notae on the bench for nearly half the game. 

Arkansas averages nearly 18 points per game from the free throw line. It's become such a major point of emphasis for the team that if Jaylin Williams were to slip on a wet spot on the floor, he would draw two charges in the process of falling backward.

Recommended Articles

021922-Jaylin Williams-Santiago Vescovi-Tennessee-andy

In the end, Arkansas managed to drag 24 fouls out of Tennessee, but four of those fouls came from Jaylin Williams drawing charges and five came in the final two minutes of desperation by Tennessee. The rest of the game featured a class in brutality down low by both teams as they were literally out for blood.

This, along with smothering defense, made it possible for the Razorbacks to extend the lead despite hitting only one field goal in the final 6:24.

The refs were few and far between for much of the game with their fouls, but when they did blow the whistle, it was going to be on an important scorer for either side, and no one was more important than Notae.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) drives against Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) in the first half at Bud Walton Arena.

Au'Diese Toney and Chris Lykes made the most of their moments at the stripe by each shooting a perfect 6-of-6. They each posted eight points, accounting for 28% of the Hogs' offense production.

Au'Diese Toney-Tennessee

Despite only logging 24 minutes of sporadic playing time, Notae still managed to join Jaylin Williams in leading the Razorbacks in scoring with 13 points. 

Physical, defensive games are going to come in the tournament. There are going to be times where Notae won't be available because his aggressive defensive style and willingness to attack the basket on offense naturally generates fouls.

What Saturday proved was Arkansas can not only win high scoring games against teams where defense is more luxury than necessity, but can line up against a powerful defense and find a way to win when adversity strikes.

The Hogs were projected to go 2-5 by the national media over this final stretch. Having to overcome Tennessee's defense twice and then bang around with Oscar Tshiebwe while trying to keep pace with Kentucky was a big part of that projection.

Arkansas already has the two wins, so in the eyes of the rest of the country anything else is gravy. 

One thing we now know is that whatever style they face, what ranking the team may have, this Arkansas team has the intestinal fortitude to come away with a win.

Jaylin Williams-Tennessee
Men's Basketball

What Actually Made This Win Important?

By Kent Smith
20 minutes ago
Cayden Wallace-Illinois State
Baseball

Watch-Listen: Razorbacks Open Baseball This Afternoon

By allHOGS Staff
11 hours ago
Stanley Umude-Missouri
Men's Basketball

Watch-Listen: Top 25 Matchup with Postseason Implications

By allHOGS Staff
11 hours ago
Jalen Battles-Illinois State
Baseball

Hogs Stumble at Start in Season Opener Friday

By Andy Hodges
Feb 18, 2022
Dave Van Horn-Illinois State
Baseball

No Answers for Lack of Hitting

By allHOGS Staff
Feb 18, 2022
Hannah Gammill-Illinois
Softball

Solid Home Opener for Hogs

By allHOGS Staff
Feb 18, 2022
Eric Musselman-WVU
Men's Basketball

Who's Causing All of This?

By Kent Smith
Feb 18, 2022
A Tennessee Volunteer fan reacts to a play against the Florida Gators during the first half at Neyland Stadium.
Men's Basketball

How did Tennessee Not Become a Rival?

By Kent Smith
Feb 18, 2022