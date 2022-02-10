Photos of Eric Musselman, Thursday Press Conference

WATCH: Hogs Coach Eric Musselman on Facing Alabama on Saturday
Arkansas coach not letting nine-game winning streak change one-game-at-a-time approach
Watch Razorbacks coach's complete press conference Thursday afternoon as they try to keep nine-game winning streak alive on the road Saturday at 11 a.m. against Alabama on the SEC Network.
Hogs' Coach Eric Musselman in Auburn Win
