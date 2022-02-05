Facts No Longer Matter?

Skip to main content

How Bad Does One Particular SEC Team Have to be Before Joe Lunardi Actually Notices?

We challenge SEC fans to look at facts and still arrive at same conclusion as ESPN bracketology

Let's play a game. 

I'll give you two basketball teams, and you guess which is projected as the No. 6 seed, and which is currently slotted as a No. 8 seed.

Team A is currently 6-3 in conference play.

Team B has a 4-5 record in that same conference.

Team A is 7-0 over the past few weeks and beat Team B on the road in their only head-to-head match-up.

Team B is on a 1-5 skid that started with the loss at home to Team A.

Team A is 17-5.

Team B is 16-3.

Team A is 3rd in its conference and climbing.

Team B is at 6th and free falling.

So which team did you think would be in the No. 6 seed, and which is projected as No. 8?

Well, if you're Joe Lunardi, You go with Team B in today's bracketology update.

Reward teams for their bad conference record. 

If they win 17% of their games over the past 24 days, that should be completely ignored. 

Have a head-to-head loss on your home floor against a team that has a better record than yours both overall and in conference without its head coach for the game? 

Don't worry. Joey Brackets isn't really a numbers guy. He'll overlook it.

For the couple in the back who haven't figured this out, Team A is Arkansas, Team B is LSU and Joe Lunardi is the guy who continues to fuel this Razorback run with Premium Unleaded Disrespect.

Should Arkansas be higher than an 8 seed at the moment? Anyone living in reality would say not quite yet, but two more wins would require a full-on jet pack up the seedings.

HOGS IN MIDST OF PHASE 4 OF 5 OF MUSSELMAN'S ANNUAL PLAN

 The issue here, and it seems to be something fans across the SEC are taking exception with, is the unending rain of smooches being planted across Will Wade's backside week after week, no matter how poorly his team continues to perform.

Is LSU such a college basketball ratings juggernaut that ESPN has to make sure the Tigers are kept in the Top 25 and in the conversation for optimum seeding come tournament time? 

ARKANSAS-MISSISSIPPI STATE FAR DIFFERENT TEAMS NOW

Arkansas has been downplayed at LSU's expense so hard that, should Arkansas take down Mississippi State this weekend, no one will know one of the biggest showdowns of the year will be taking place when Auburn rolls into Bud Walton next Tuesday.

This is a team that is gearing up to make some noise come tournament time, but if the Hogs take down a giant in the middle of the forrest will anyone hear about it?

Definitely not Joe Lunardi.

