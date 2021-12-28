HOGS MEN'S BASKETBALL: Howland's Precautions Give Hogs Real Shot at First Road Game Since March 2020
Arkansas is set to roll into Starkville for what it hopes is tomorrow night’s SEC opener against Mississippi State. After a wait of nearly two years, there’s a chance the Razorbacks still might not get to...
Freak Accident Could Put Coach on Bench for Surgery
It just hasn't been a good couple of weeks for Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman. After a pair of tough losses things were finally...
TUSK TALK: Trip Back to the '90s Yields Positive Results
Over the past week, I have traveled from the farthest northwest corner of Arkansas to the deep southeast part of the state with long stop-offs everywhere between. It’s been a throwback to...
How Kamani Johnson Made Most of Getting an Opportunity Against Elon
After an 81-55 win over Elon on Tuesday night, we found out how junior transfer Kamani Johnson got his chance.
"Kamani, the last week, has had his best and most...
Robinson, Johnson, Wade Spark Hogs on both Ends of the Floor for 81-55 win
With SEC play looming soon, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman desperately needed to find chemistry, effort, and defense and he was willing to play 11 players in the first 15 minutes to try to find it.
It looked like no one might answer the call until Jaxson Robinson, Kamani Johnson, and Trey Wade...
