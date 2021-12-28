Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    HOGS MEN'S BASKETBALL: Howland's Precautions Give Hogs Real Shot at First Road Game Since March 2020

    Bulldogs have hope key player might return in time to face Razorbacks
    Author:
    Chris Lykes-Elon

    CHRIS LYKES

    Howland's Precautions Give Hogs Real Shot at First Road Game Since March 2020

    Arkansas is set to roll into Starkville for what it hopes is tomorrow night’s SEC opener against Mississippi State. After a wait of nearly two years, there’s a chance the Razorbacks still might not get to...

    Eric Musselman-Elon

    ERIC MUSSELMAN

    Freak Accident Could Put Coach on Bench for Surgery

    It just hasn't been a good couple of weeks for Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman. After a pair of tough losses things were finally...

    Kamani Johnson-Elon

    KAMANI JOHNSON

    TUSK TALK: Trip Back to the '90s Yields Positive Results

    Over the past week, I have traveled from the farthest northwest corner of Arkansas to the deep southeast part of the state with long stop-offs everywhere between. It’s been a throwback to...

    Kamani Johnson-Elon

    KAMANI JOHNSON

    Recommended Articles

    How Kamani Johnson Made Most of Getting an Opportunity Against Elon

    After an 81-55 win over Elon on Tuesday night, we found out how junior transfer Kamani Johnson got his chance.

    "Kamani, the last week, has had his best and most...

    Jaxson Robinson-Elon

    JAXSON ROBINSON

    Robinson, Johnson, Wade Spark Hogs on both Ends of the Floor for 81-55 win

    With SEC play looming soon, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman desperately needed to find chemistry, effort, and defense and he was willing to play 11 players in the first 15 minutes to try to find it.

    It looked like no one might answer the call until Jaxson Robinson, Kamani Johnson, and Trey Wade...

    RETURN TO allHOGS HOME PAGE

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

    Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

    Chris Lykes-Elon
    Men's Basketball

    MEN'S BASKETBALL: Howland's Precautions Give Hogs Real Shot at First Road Game Since March 2020

    13 seconds ago
    Chris Lykes-Elon
    Men's Basketball

    Howland's Precautions Give Hogs First Shot at Real Road Game Since March 2020

    14 minutes ago
    092119-Tyson Morris-02-2
    Hogs News

    STRAIGHT FROM ANDY'S MOUTH: Pittman Hopeful Morris Gets to Tampa, Can Play Outback Bowl

    16 hours ago
    092119-Tyson Morris-02-2
    Football

    Will Key Wide Receiver Play in Outback Bowl?

    22 hours ago
    Eric Musselman-Elon
    Men's Basketball

    BASKETBALL WATCH: Musselman Provides Everything You Could Ever Want to Know About His Torn Rotator Cuff

    20 hours ago
    Eric Musselman-Elon
    Men's Basketball

    Everything You Wanted to Know on Muss' Torn Rotator Cuff

    Dec 27, 2021
    Rocket Sanders
    Hogs News

    TUSK TALK: Winning Bowl Games Comes Down to Battle of Wills

    Dec 27, 2021
    Rocket Sanders
    Football

    TUSK TALK: Winning Bowl Games Comes Down to War of Wills

    Dec 27, 2021