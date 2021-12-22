Trip Back to the '90s Yields Positive Results

14 Gallery 14 Images

Over the past week, I have traveled from the farthest northwest corner of Arkansas to the deep southeast part of the state with long stop-offs everywhere between.

It’s been a throwback to a much different time. I saw a Redbox and DVDs for the first time in close to a decade.

Telephone access was relegated to a landline that was attached to a physical answering machine.

I not only watched cable television, it was television that couldn’t be paused or rewound.

There was even a VCR with a tower of 6-hour VHS tapes with multiple movies recorded on each. Elvis marathon anyone?

Perhaps the biggest throwback was watching a Razorback team dominate a game by platooning 13 players and generating offense with a steady dose of defense.

It was easy to see that Musselman was open to throwing everything he had into the pot against Elon to see if any ingredients would come together to create the right flavor, and, for possibly the first time all year, he found a combination that genuinely worked.

The core group of Jaxson Robinson, Kamani Johnson, and Trey Wade blocked shots, scrapped for rebounds, worked inside-out for open threes, and most of all, played together.

A rotating cast of J.D. Notae, Chris Lykes, Jaylin Williams and Davonte Davis joined them and fed off their energy.

The energy immediatelu went up in the building and Bud Walton rocked while the game went from another team with less talent hanging around to a 30-point lead.

Lykes, who is usually a shoot first, ask questions later kind of guy, started showing off his passing skills and ability to see what others can’t.

Williams hit Wade on a tip-pass alley-oop spurred by a Davis rebound and a fast break.

Earlier Williams came away with a steal, which led to a fast break assist by Davis to Robinson for the layup.

Wade and Johnson had three blocks each, including a block of a 3-point attempt, to lead a group of six players who combined for 10 blocks.

It was old school team basketball at its finest.

Much like that VCR, landline, and TV that couldn’t be rewound, things felt a little 1990s for a bit. Arkansas only trailed for four minutes of the game. It was a very un-fall 2021 performance for the Hogs.

If Razorback fans are lucky, this trio won’t be the latest version of Chumbawumba.

Arkansas needs a full Billboard album, not a one hit wonder.

