How to Listen to Hogs-Mean Green on Saturday

• Who: 15/16 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. North Texas Mean Green

• What: Second exhibition of the year for Arkansas and the third straight year the teams have met

• When: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4 p.m.

• Where: Fayetteville, Ark., Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena

• TV/Streaming: None

• Radio: Online at HitThatLine.com, 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

• Game Previews: Davonte Davis and Eric Musselman

• Game Notes: CLICK HERE

• Fan Game Day Information: CLICK HERE

FAYETTEVILLE — For the third straight year, Arkansas hosts North Texas, but this time the result won't count in the standings.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. and the game is part of the men’s basketball season ticket package, making this the second straight year the Arkansas-North Texas is a sellout.

Per NCAA regulations, Arkansas can host North Texas, an NCAA Division I opponent for an exhibition if the game has a charitable component.

A portion of the proceeds from concessions and merchandise sales versus the Mean Green will go to benefit COVID relief efforts in the state of Arkansas via the United Way of NWA through the Arkansas 211 program.

Arkansas 211 has provided an essential response to Arkansans across the state since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Game Notes

• This will be the 17th meeting between Arkansas and North Texas. The Razorbacks own a 16-0 advantage in the series.

• Last season, with the game tied at 19-19 midway through the first half, Arkansas pulled away over the final eight minutes to lead by 11 (38-27) at halftime, thanks in part to a 10-0 run. The Razorbacks then held the Mean Green scoreless for the first 4:55 of the second half to race out to a 20-point lead (47-27) and never looked back.

• North Texas has won a C-USA championship each of the last two years. The Mean Green reached the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament thanks to an opening-round win over Purdue.