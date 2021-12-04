Watch-Listen to Hogs-Trojans Saturday

You can watch, listen to Razorbacks and Trojans on Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena

The 9th-10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks the second back-to-back home game against an in-state school Saturday.

The game is sold out.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

• This will be the first time Arkansas and Little Rock have ever met in a regular-season game. The two teams met in an exhibition on Oct. 20, 2019, to commemorate the naming of Nolan Richardson Court.

• The Razorbacks won the game, 79-64. Arkansas used a 19-3 run to start the game and a 21-6 run to start the second half to set the stage for the win. Former Trojan and current Razorback Kamani Johnson recorded a double-double for Little Rock with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

• Arkansas welcomes back Razorback great and current Little Rock head coach Darrell Walker. Walker is a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and UA Sports Hall of Honor member.

• Arkansas is one of just 14 teams in the NCAA that is undefeated and joins LSU as the only unbeaten SEC team.

• JD Notae leads the SEC in scoring (18.3 ppg). He also ranks third in the NCAA in steals.

• Did you know, under coach Eric Musselman, Arkansas is 11-5 when shooting 25% or worse from 3-point range with one of those losses coming in overtime? Arkansas is 4-0 this year in such games and has won six straight when shooting 25% or worse.

• In the two-plus seasons Eric Musselman has been head coach at Arkansas, the Hogs have won 52 games, the most by any SEC program over the span. Arkansas’ 35 home win also is the best among SEC programs over the span.

GAME INFORMATION

No. 9-10 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. UCA Bears

Current Records: Arkansas Razorbacks (6-0, 0-0 SEC) vs Central Arkansas Bears (1-6, 0-0 Atlantic Sun)

Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV/Streaming: SEC Network and FuboTV.

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 132/XM 191

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas -26.5, Little Rock +26.5

Total: 147.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (-110)

Moneyline: Not available

