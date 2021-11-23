Watch-Listen to Hogs vs. Bearcats Tonight

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch-Listen as Razorbacks Chase 'Hall of Fame' Championship

    Arkansas got a big start against Kansas State on Monday night, then held on to reach championship game
    Author:

    Now we get to find out how Arkansas plays back-to-back, facing Cincinnati tonight in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

    The Razorbacks jumped on Kansas State early Monday night and held on with a 10-of-10 free throw performance from point guard Chris Lykes down the stretch for a 72-64 win.

    "That’s what’s expected of me as a point guard,” Lykes said Monday night. “Coach trusts us to have the ball in those situations at the end of the game. In those fouling situations, you’ve just got to be able to knock down those free throws. It’s something we work on every day.”

    It was the first time this season the Hogs have started fast and slowed down a team suddenly discovering how to shoot three-pointers at an alarming percentage.

    Kansas State came back, but never over-took the Hogs.

    "It’s hard to play with a big lead,” Musselman said. “They did what we expected a team like K-State to do. They fought back, and they scrapped. But I felt like we did a good job utilizing clock management to the point that even when we didn’t score, it was hard for them to overcome the lead we had."

    Now the Hogs get the Bearcats, who surprised Illinois, 72-64.

    They're really well-coached," Musselman said about Cincinnati. "They play really, really hard. They scrap, they play with toughness, and they look like a team with good chemistry.

    "It looks like they enjoy playing with each other. It was a really impressive second half for Cincinnati against a very talented Illinois team."

    Tip-off for the game is set for 8:30 p.m. and you can watch it on ESPN2 or FuboTV.

    Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

    Current Records: 12-13 Arkansas (4-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Cincinnati (5-0, 0-0 AAC)

    Date-Time: Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 8:30 p.m.

    Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.

    TV-Streaming: ESPN2, FuboTV

    Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 99, XM 190

    Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

    Moneyline: Arkansas -225, Cincinnati +188

    Spread: Arkansas -5, Cincinnati +5

    Total: 142 – Over: (-110), Under: (-110)

    Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

