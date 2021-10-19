Moses Moody Set to Make NBA Debut against Lebron James

Former Razorback Moses Moody will make his NBA debut Tuesday night on national TV

Moses Moody will suit up for his NBA debut Tuesday night when the Golden State Warriors visit the Staples Center for an opening night match-up against Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The two teams will tip-off at 9 p.m. on TNT.

Moody was the 14th selection of the 2021 NBA Draft, becoming the first Razorback lottery pick in 15 years.

Moody will look to find a role within the Warriors’ rotation as a 3-and-D wing player using his length, athleticism, and ability to catch and shoot.

Moody played 14.1 minutes per game in preseason games and averaged: 5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal per game.

Moses Moody shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver moments after being drafted. Brad Penn/USA TODAY Images

The rookie could find himself receiving opportunities early, with Warriors starting shooting guard Klay Thompson expected to miss the first part of the season rehabbing a torn Achilles.

The Warriors will look to bounce back from last season, which resulted in a 39-33 record and missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Golden State reached five straight NBA Finals and won three NBA Championships from 2014-2019.

Kyle Tirado/USA TODAY Images

As a freshman, Moody led the Arkansas basketball team on a magical run during the 2020-2021 season, which included twenty-five wins and an Elite Eight appearance.

The Hogs’ tournament run ended when they lost to the eventual national champion, Baylor Bears.

Moses Moody drives in Arkansas' NCAA Elite Eight loss to eventual national champion Baylor. NCAA Photos

Moody ended his freshman year averaging 16.8 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game; he was also named SEC Freshman of the Year and First Team All-SEC.

Moody was the highest-rated recruit to commit to Arkansas since Bobby Portis, a current member of the reigning NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks.

