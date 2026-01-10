SI

Cavaliers’ Nae’Qwan Tomlin Accidentally Scored a Basketball ‘Own Goal’

Nae’Qwan Tomlin accomplished a rare, dubious feat in the Cavaliers’ victory Saturday.
In the Cavaliers’ 146–134 victory over the Timberwolves Saturday, forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored four points for Cleveland—and two points for Minnesota.

This wasn’t a situation where, as has happened in baseball, a player was traded in the middle of a suspended game. This was a situation where Tomlin accidentally tipped a jump ball against opposing forward Julius Randle into his own basket. It happened with 3:34 left in the contest, and it trimmed the Cavaliers’ lead from 136–119 to 136–121.

Take a look at the video from Prime Video’s broadcast of the game here. The basket was credited, as per NBA policy, as a one-foot two-pointer to Timberwolves center Naz Reid—the closest player to the goal.

Tomlin, 25, has emerged as a decent bench piece for Cleveland in a turbulent year. He is averaging 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 15.2 minutes of action. On a two-way contract, the Kansas State and Memphis product has even made the second and third starts of his NBA career.

This, however, is a sequence Tomlin will want back. On the other hand, Reid—the 2024 Sixth Man of the Year and a longtime fan favorite—can add two humorous points to his season total.

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

