Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 11
The New York Knicks' road struggles continued on Friday night, as they scored just 107 points in a loss to the Phoenix Suns.
Now, New York remains on the road to play the Portland Trail Blazers, who have won five games in a row and are 10-3 against the spread as home underdogs this season.
New York may get Josh Hart (questionable) back in this game, but will that be enough for them to finally cover as a road favorite? They’re just 3-10 ATS in that spot this season.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Knicks -4.5 (-115)
- Blazers +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Knicks: -192
- Blazers: +160
Total
- 229.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Knicks vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 11
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, MSG
- Knicks record: 24-14
- Blazers record: 19-20
Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Knicks Injury Report
- Josh Hart – questionable
- Landry Shamet – out
- Trey Jemison III – out
- Guerschon Yabusele – questionable
Blazers Injury Report
- Jerami Grant – out
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Jrue Holiday – questionable
- Damian Lillard – out
- Robert Williams III – questionable
- Kris Murray – out
- Blake Wesley – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Karl-Anthony Towns UNDER 20.5 Points (-121)
In today’s best NBA prop bets for SI Betting, I shared why I’m fading Karl-Anthony Towns:
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns has taken a step back as a scorer this season, averaging 21.3 points per game while shooting just 46.6 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from 3.
Towns has not found a rhythm in Mike Brown's offense, and he’s talked about “sacrificing” a lot this season. Well, as of late, Towns has been flat out bad for New York, averaging just 18.8 points per game over his last 11 matchups.
During that stretch, Towns is taking just 12.7 shots per game, and he has seven games where he’s fallen short of 20.5 points. The fact that Towns is averaging 18.8 points per game during that stretch is shocking, as he has a 40-point game in there, but he also has games with two, six, 11 and 12 points.
The All-Star big man has been way too inconsistent to trust against a Portland team that has won five in a row and has a strong defensive center in Donovan Clingan anchoring its defense.
Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Blazers are worth a look as underdogs:
The Portland Trail Blazers have won five games in a row to get to 19-20 in the 2025-26 season, and they’ve been one of the best home teams in the NBA this season.
Portland is 10-9 straight up at home, which includes an impressive 10-3 against the spread record as a home underdog. In addition to that, the Blazers have won seven games outright as a home dog this season.
Now, Portland is a 4.5-point underdog against the New York Knicks, who have dropped five of their last six games and are just 3-10 against the spread as road favorites this season.
New York fell to 7-10 straight up on the road with a loss to Phoenix on Friday, and it’s just 27th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games. To make matters worse, the Knicks may be without Josh Hart (questionable) once again on Sunday.
Over the last 10 games for these teams, their net ratings are very different. New York – despite holding the No. 2 spot in the East – has a net rating of -5.1 while the Blazers are sitting at +0.2.
Portland may not win this one outright, but I expect it to hang around on Sunday.
Pick: Blazers +4.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.