In the centennial year for Razorback basketball, North Dakota State is first

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There haven't been expectations like this for an Arkansas basketball season for a couple of decades.

Forget the 30-point loss to Texas in an exhibition last week. It didn't count and coach Eric Musselman got a lot of teaching tools to work with in a season that has Razorback fans keeping March and April open on their calendars right now.

They know their first opportunity to see them in a live game is Monday night and it's probably going to be a lively crowd.

Year 100 for Arkansas officially starts against North Dakota State in the season opener.

Tipoff is set for 7 pm at Bud Walton Arena and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus and fuboTV.

Also starting this week is year four of the Eric Musselman Live radio show.

The first two shows will be from Sassy's Red House on College Avenue, then moving to Sassy's Barbeque and Grille off Wedington.

Shows start at 7 p.m.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Nick Smith drives the baseline against Rogers State in the exhibition opener against Rogers State on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

How to Watch-Listen

Who: No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs North Dakota State Bison (0-0, 0-0 Summit)

What: Arkansas’ season opener; Game 1 of Season 100

When: Monday, Nov. 7, – 7 p.m. at Nolan Richardson Court in Bud Walton Arena

Listen: Online at HitThatLine.com or on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home. On satellite on Sirius 111 or XM 191 or the Sirius XM app channel 962.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jordan Walsh passes the ball during the exhibition opener against Rogers State on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Game Notes

• Did you know, the season opener in year one for Razorback men’s basketball (1923-24) was played on Dec. 19 in Talequah, Okla., versus Northeastern State? Arkansas won, 19-13.

• Arkansas is 1-0 all-time versus North Dakota State. The Razorbacks defeated the Bison, 71-55, on Dec. 20, 2016, in Bud Walton Arena.

• Arkansas is 80-19 in season openers all-time and 89-10 in home openers.

• Arkansas has won 46 of the last 48 season openers dating back to 1974-75 with both losses coming on neutral courts. One was the 1994-95 opener when preseason #1 Arkansas fell to preseason #3 UMass (104-80) in the Tipoff Classic (Springfield, Mass.). The other was the 2018-19 season opener in El Paso versus Texas (77-73 in OT) in the ESPN Armed Forces Classic.

• Arkansas has won 48 straight home openers dating back to 1974-75.

• Arkansas is a perfect 29-0 in Bud Walton Arena for home openers.

Arkansas Razorbacks' coach Eric Musselman in an 83-49 win over Rogers State in the exhibition opener at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 24, 2022. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

• Eric Musselman is 7-0 in both home and season openers. Over the last six seasons, his season opener was also his home opener. In his first year as a collegiate head coach, Nevada opened the season with a win in Hawai’i and returned to Reno to win its home opener.

• For the second time in program history, Arkansas will play seven games in the month of November. The other time came in 2019-20, Musselman's first year.

• Nov. 7 is the second-earliest season opener in school history. The earliest opener came in 2019-20 versus Rice on Nov. 5 in Musselman’s first year.

• Arkansas is 134-40 (.770) all-time in the month of November, including a 15-0 mark under Musselman.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.