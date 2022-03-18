Eric Musselman Just Glad to Not Be on List of Upsets

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman was just happy to survive and advance in the NCAA Tournament after a nail-biting 75-71 win over Virginia on Thursday night in Buffalo and he avoided one of the inevitable upsets that happen early in the tournament.

Mark Konezny / USA TODAY Sports Greg Fisher / USA TODAY Sports Greg Fisher / USA TODAY Sports Mark Konezny / USA TODAY Sports

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.