Kamani Johnson Issues Apology After Suspension

    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    Razorbacks' Kamani Johnson Sends Apology to Fans After Suspension

    We don't know the details of what happened, but Hogs' transfer taking responsibility for "selfish actions."
    Author:

    Exactly what happened we don't know yet, but the announcement was rather straightforward that Kamani Johnson was suspended.

    Shortly before Arkansas' loss to Mississippi State on Wednesday afternoon, a short press release was distributed.

    The Hogs were going to be without Johnson, who had his best game last week against Elon with 15 points.

    Johnson later posted an apology via Twitter for his "selfish actions":

    Hogs coach Eric Musselman wasn't offering any details after the game, either, other than saying everything was in the press release:

    "The University of Arkansas department of athletics announced that men’s basketball guards JD Notae and Chance Moore will miss the Mississippi State game Saturday due to illness.

    Head coach Eric Musselman also announced that forward Kamani Johnson has been indefinitely suspended from the men’s basketball program."

    Exactly what all that means is not clear. At face value, he has not been terminated or "left the program" which usually points to a more permanent situation.

    Johnson, a 6-7, 235-pound forward from Brooklyn, New York, had transferred to the Hogs from Arkansas-Little Rock and playing for former Razorback All-American Darrell Walker.

    He sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules.

