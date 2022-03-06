SEC Tournament Seeds Comes Down to A&M, Mississippi State

While the loss today dropped Arkansas from the No. 2 slot to the No. 4 seed, meaning the Razorbacks will play at 1 p.m. Friday, who the Hogs potentially play is up in the air.

Had Alabama won, things would have been wrapped up with a neat bow with the Crimson Tide playing as the No. 5 seed on Thursday for the opportunity to take on the Hogs in the SEC quarterfinals.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

But that didn't happen. LSU held on to win 80-77 at home in overtime and now the fate of all three teams comes down to tonight's showdown between Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

The winner of this game becomes part of a group of five teams tied at 9-9 in the conference standings. While tiebreakers don't allow either to leap frog up to the No. 5 spot, they do control who does.

While sparing everyone the headache of semi-complicated math equations, it appears things shake out the following way based on who wins.

Texas A&M victory

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In this scenario, LSU slides in as the No. 5 seed and would battle the winner of the Missouri-Ole Miss game at 1 p.m. Thursday for the right to play Arkansas.

That makes Alabama the 6th seed awaiting the winner of the Vanderbilt-Georgia match-up on Thursday at 7 p.m., Texas A&M and Florida would play in the 11 a.m. game and South Carolina would draw No. 10 seed Mississippi State.

Mississippi State victory

Kim Klement-USA TODAY

In this instance we see the Crimson Tide claim the No. 5 seed, giving them the winner of the Missouri-Ole Miss game at 1 p.m. Thursday for the right to play Arkansas.

That makes LSU the 6th seed awaiting the winner of the Vanderbilt-Georgia match-up on Thursday at 7 p.m., Mississippi State and South Carolina would play in the 11 a.m. game and Florida would draw the No. 10 seed Texas A&M.

This crucial game tips off at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.