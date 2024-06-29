Arkansas Alum Shines in Semifinal of U.S Olympic Trials
EUGENE, Ore. — One Arkansas athlete stole the show on night 8 of the U.S Track and Field Olympic Trials and put herself in position to become the fifth athlete with Razorback ties to punch a ticket to Paris.
2017 graduate Nikki Hiltz ran an impressive time of 4:01:40 to win her semifinals and run the fastest qualifying time to cruise her way to the final, topping Paris Olympians in other events Elise Cranny and Elle St. Pierre. Local Arkansas product and Hogs, UCA Bears alum Gracie Hyde ran a 4:12.79 and did not advance.
Jada Baylark and Rosey Effiong both ran in the women's 200 meters semifinals with times of 23.20 and 23.04 respectively and will not take part in the finals. The last time qualifier for the final was 22.33.
Arkansas' Lance Lang had a similar fate on the men's side of the 200 meters, finishing seventh in his semifinal with a time of 20.86.
Destiny Huven, who just completed her last collegiate season at Arkansas after transferring from Wisconsin, had the pressure taken off of her after scratches ensured all athletes qualified for the semifinals out of the heats. Huven ran a personal best of 12.77. Razorback alum Alex Gochenour-Brondyke was one of those scratches that did not start.
Coverage of the U.S Olympic Trials continues 6:30 p.m Saturday on Peacock before switching to NBC at 7 p.m.
