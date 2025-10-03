Razorback Report: Draw ties Arkansas with Mississippi State for SEC lead
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas now has some company atop the SEC standings at the halfway point of conference play.
The No. 7-ranked Razorbacks ended their Thursday night match against No. 10 South Carolina, 2-2.
It was the first result other than a win for Arkansas this season and with No. 13 Mississippi State’s 2-0 win against Ole Miss, brought Arkansas into a tie in the standings with two teams each having 13 points.
That tie won’t last very long, though.
The Razorbacks will host Mississippi State at 6 p.m. Sunday that will have a big impact on not only the conference standings, but the national rankings, too.
Arkansas will look to avoid and avenge last season’s game against the Bulldogs that saw then-No. 1 Arkansas go into Starkville and leave with a 1-0 defeat.
Against South Carolina, the Razorbacks fell behind in the 10th minute of the game on a South Carolina goal. The Razorbacks responded almost 20 minutes later with a goal from Bella Field to tie the game at halftime.
The Razorbacks struck first in the second half, scoring a potential go-ahead goal in the 57th minute, but a South Carolina goal in the final 10 minutes forced the game to end in a tie.
South Carolina made more shots in Thursday’s draw, 13-11, but had half as many shots on goal (three) than Arkansas did (six).
It was a physical match between the two sides. There were 28 total fouls called and three yellow cards issued, including two to Arkansas’ Natalie Wagner and Dejionee Anderson in the second half.
Field was joined by Vailana Tu’Ua as Razorback goal scorers against South Carolina and Makenzie Malham and Kennedy Ball were credited with the assists.
Goalkeeper Evelyn Vitali had to make just one save in the match.
Arkansas will now await Mississippi State's arrival to Fayetteville for Sunday's match between the two teams tied at the top of the SEC standings. That match will air on SECN+ starting at 6 p.m.
