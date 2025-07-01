Coco Gauff Out at Wimbledon After Stunning Upset by Dayana Yastremska
World No. 2 Coco Gauff is out at Wimbledon after losing to Dayana Yastremska in a stunning round-one upset.
Yastremska defeated Gauff in straight sets, 7–6 (7–3), 6–1. It is Gauff's second first-round exit at Wimbledon in three years.
The loss comes not long after Gauff won her first French Open title last month, having defeated world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets. Yastremska, by contrast, is the world No. 42—but she proved a strong and worthwhile opponent for Gauff for the entirety of the match.
Although Wimbledon was the site of Gauff's breakout, the 21-year-old has never made it past the fourth round. Interestingly enough, she was also the third top-five seed to lose on Tuesday, alongside No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula and No. 5 seed Zheng Qinwen.