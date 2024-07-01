Razorbacks Finish Olympic Trials with Historic Record
EUGENE, Ore. — Arkansas finished the U.S Track and Field Olympic Trials on a high note. The final two Razorbacks in action set some history. Razorback alum Nikki Hiltz deployed a late kick to rise from fourth to first on the final lap to make the Olympic Team for the first time,
Hiltz shattered the old American Olympic Trials record of 3:58.03 set by Elle St. Pierre in 2021 with a personal best time of 3:55.33. Hiltz will go to Paris with Emily Mackay and St. Pierre in the 1,500 meters.
Rachel Glenn, who is already on the team in the high jump, was unable to qualify for the Olympic team in the 400-meter hurdles. She ran a personal best of 53.46 and finished in fifth 0.69 seconds behind the third-place qualifier. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke the world record, smoking the field with a time of 50.65.
That ran the overall total right now at the U.S. Olympic trials of former Razorback track athletes qualifying for Team USA is five with possible some possible substitutes.
With the trials concluded, Hiltz, Taliyah Brooks, Glenn and Chris Bailey, Jerrion Lawson are the contingent with Razorback connections that will represent Team USA in Paris. Track and field events get underway Aug. 2 and can be seen on both Peacock and various NBC Networks.
