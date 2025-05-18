Razorbacks win fifth straight SEC Outdoor Track & Field title
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Arkansas did it again, adding another SEC trophy to an already huge number of ornaments of SEC Track and Field dominance.
The Razorbacks men’s track and field team captured their fifth consecutive and 24th overall team title with a total of 98.5 points.
The Razorbacks, ranked No. 9 nationally, outperformed a stacked field that included No. 5 Georgia (87 points), No. 12 Alabama (85), and No. 2 Texas A&M (77), among others.
Sophomore Jordan Anthony was the star of the meet, accounting for 21.5 points and earning the Commissioner’s Trophy as the high-point scorer.
Anthony delivered a career-best 9.95 seconds in the 100 meters, breaking his own Arkansas record and completing a rare sweep of the SEC Indoor 60m and Outdoor 100m titles, a feat achieved by only six SEC sprinters in history.
He narrowly missed the meet record of 9.93 set by LSU’s Richard Thompson in 2008.
Anthony’s performance didn’t stop there.
He stunned the field in the 200 meters, clocking a personal best of 19.93 seconds, the second-fastest time in Razorback history behind Wallace Spearmon Jr.’s 19.89 in 2005.
Anthony joined elite company, becoming just the fourth athlete in SEC history to win the SEC Indoor 60m, Outdoor 100m, and 200m in the same year, alongside legends like Christian Coleman and Justin Gatlin.
“It means a lot to put my name up there with some of the best ever," Anthony said later." "I just wanted to score as many points as I could for my team, and we got it done.”
The Razorbacks’ depth was evident throughout the meet.
On the final day, 23 of their 30-man squad competed, producing 78.5 points. The middle distance and distance group contributed 36 points, highlighted by Davis Helmerich’s victory in the 1,500m and Ben Shearer’s gritty silver medal in the 5,000m after a mid-race fall.
Arkansas also earned crucial points in the relays and field events.
The 4x100m relay team, anchored by Anthony, claimed bronze in 38.60 seconds, ranking sixth all-time at Arkansas. Scottie Vines and Joshua Blakely combined for 8.5 points in the high jump, while Henry Kiner added four points in the triple jump.
“Our team showed incredible heart and depth," Hogs coach Chris Bucknam said." "Every point mattered, and I’m proud of how our guys stepped up across all events.”
With their 24th SEC Outdoor title secured, the Razorbacks now turn their focus to the NCAA Championships, aiming to build on their momentum and continue their legacy as one of college track and field’s premier programs.
First, though, somebody has to change all the signage and add another one to the number of SEC championships. They'll probably wait until have the NCAA meet in a couple of weeks.
They've had to change that number a few times in the past, too.