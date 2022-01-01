See the full list of SlopHouse Podcast episodes down below.

SlopHouse Podcast hosts Kent Smith and Andy Hodges give their instant reaction to the Alabama-Cincinnati national semifinal game.

Hodges gives us a deep dive into the mentality it takes to be Nick Saban and why other teams simply cannot reach that level.

Smith compares the Bearcats to other teams Alabama has defeated in its six-game undefeated streak in the national semifinals and identifies hidden plays that were the difference in the game.

The SlopHouse pair also talk recruiting against Saban, and what to expect in next year's season opener between Arkansas and Cincinnati in Fayetteville.

