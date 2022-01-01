Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    SlopHouse Podcast: We Break Down the Alabama National Semifinal Game
    Publish date:

    SlopHouse Podcast: We Break Down the Alabama National Semifinal Game

    Was Cincinnati worse than other teams to face the Tide; Glance ahead at Arkansas-Cincy to open next season
    Author:

    Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

    Was Cincinnati worse than other teams to face the Tide; Glance ahead at Arkansas-Cincy to open next season

    See the full list of SlopHouse Podcast episodes down below.

    SlopHouse Podcast hosts Kent Smith and Andy Hodges give their instant reaction to the Alabama-Cincinnati national semifinal game. 

    Hodges gives us a deep dive into the mentality it takes to be Nick Saban and why other teams simply cannot reach that level.

    Smith compares the Bearcats to other teams Alabama has defeated in its six-game undefeated streak in the national semifinals and identifies hidden plays that were the difference in the game.

    The SlopHouse pair also talk recruiting against Saban, and what to expect in next year's season opener between Arkansas and Cincinnati in Fayetteville.

    Recommended Articles

    OTHER SLOPHOUSE EPISODES:

    How legendary Arkansas reporter Orville Henry helped take part of Alabama's 1964 national title and give it to the Hogs with only four votes

    What if Sam Pittman were posting help wanted ads for certain positions on his team?

    Meet the hosts; What can be done to fix this mess of a bowl system?

    Slophouse-Episode 1
    Hogs News

    SlopHouse Podcast: We Break Down the Alabama National Semifinal Game

    just now
    Sam Pittman-Malik Hornsby-Outback Bowl
    Football

    What Win Means for Hogs Next Season

    8 hours ago
    KJ Jefferson-Outback Bowl
    Football

    WATCH-LISTEN: Hogs vs. Penn State in Outback Bowl

    12 hours ago
    Nick Saban-Cincinnati
    Football

    Saban's NFL-style Approach Dominates Again

    13 hours ago
    Frank Broyles
    Football

    PODCAST: Arkansas SHOULD Have Title Alabama Claims

    13 hours ago
    Tennessee Loss to Purdue
    Football

    Does Bowl Season Really 'Mean More' to SEC?

    Dec 30, 2021
    Kendal Briles-Barry Odom
    Football

    Can Sam Pittman Keep Staff Together?

    Dec 30, 2021
    Eric Gregory-Fall Practice
    Football

    WATCH: Defense Knows What They Face Against Penn State

    Dec 30, 2021