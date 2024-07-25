Ultimate Razorbacks Olympics Primer
PARIS — On the eve of the opening ceremony in Paris, there will be a strong Arkansas flair across many events and multiple countries, here's the ultimate breakdown, including competition days.
Swimming:
Anna Hopkin (Great Britain, July 30, August 2-3) -Despite there not being a current Razorback represented in the pool this year, Hopkin may represent the Hogs' best shot at getting Olympic gold. She has qualified in both the 50 and 100-meter freestyle. She will also be a part of the Great Britain relay pool, where she was part of the world-record-holding and defending Olympic champion team from Tokyo in the 4x100 mixed medley relay.
Gymnastics:
Jocelyn Robertson (USA) - Having been selected as an alternate, the incoming freshman will not compete unless one of the main five athletes (Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carrey and Hezley Rivera) cannot compete.
Track and Field (Team USA Only):
Chris Bailey (USA, August 4-6, 8-10) - Qualifying third at the US Olympic Trials, Bailey is set to make his mark both in the individual 400 meters, before being involved in the 4X400 relays, an event in which the US are the defending gold medalists.
Taliah Brooks (USA, August 8-9) - More known perhaps in Fayetteville as the emcee for Razorback games, Brooks qualified to her first Olympic games with a personal best 6408 points in the Women's Heptathlon.
Kaylyn Brown and Isabella Whitaker (USA, August 9-10) - Brown will still join the American contingent in Paris after just missing out individually on the 400 meters. Isabella Whitaker will transfer to Arkansas from Penn for the upcoming season and will be in the relay pool as well.
Rachel Glenn (USA, August 2,4) - Glenn along with Whitaker and Brown are the only current Razorbacks that will represent team USA in Paris, she's a strong medal contender as well after finishing second at trials in the High Jump.
Nikki Hiltz (USA, August 6, 8, 10) - The only Razorback to outright win U.S Olympic Trials with a meet record of 3:55.33 in the 1500 meters, Hiltz enters with the eighth fastest time in the world this year.
Jerrion Lawson (USA, August 4,6) - One of a few athletes to get in on World Ranking, a season's best 8.18 meters in the long jump was just enough to finish third at the Olympic Trials and secure a spot at the Olympics.
A full track and field primer with international athletes will be avaliable once action on the track gets underway later next week.
The opening ceremony kicks off 12:30 p.m Friday on NBC. Coverage of all the action can be found on Various NBC Networks and Peacock until Aug. 11.
