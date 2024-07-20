Pittman Different Man This Season
DALLAS – There are more positive signs than usual surrounding an Arkansas program that supposedly shouldn't feel much hope at all when it comes to the 2024 seasons.
Not only has news that Hogs' coach Sam Pittman intentionally put his players in difficult situations throughout the offseason after recognizing a need for attitude adjustments sparked positive vibes among fans, but, for the first time since he took the reins, he arrived at the SEC Network desk sounding like an SEC coach.
There's a different demeanor about Pittman this year. Maybe a little old school Bobby Petrino is rubbing off on him after all those regular visits to the head coach's office he mentioned while talking at SEC Media Days.
In years past, the best way to describe the Arkansas coach in the main media room was nervous, yet affable. Then he'd make his way over to the SEC Network desk and let his personality steal the show.
He always arrived borderline Good Ole Saint Nick level jolly. Then he'd spend the next 10 minutes going pure "Awe Shucks" as the down home boy from Eastern Oklahoma carried on as if his goal was to convince the guys at the desk he's who they should hang out with later that night over a basket of fries and some cold beers.
That's not necessarily a bad thing. It's a big reason so many people love Pittman.
However, the man who sat down at the desk this past Thursday was a different person. He was still congenial, and the analysts still slipped in a question about his infamous slobbering hog water statue on the shore of his lake property to close the interview, but this was a much more serious coach.
Pittman spoke with a passion and intensity that hadn't been there before. There was talk of toughness, confidence, leadership, schematics and accountability with choice PG-13 words sprinkled about, and at no point was there anything in tone or phrasing to doubt how deeply he believes it.
"If I think Bobby Petrino is the best guy I can get to do that for our state and for our players and our staff, then that's damn sure what I was going to do."
"Look, I wanted the offseason to be the hardest that possibly can be, and I told the coaches, I told the strength staff, I told them, because I don't believe you know how to be tough until it's damn well tough."
"Hell no, they ain't gonna be pouting on the sideline because they ain't gonna be pouting out here when it's tough."
"If you don't have confidence, you just cannot do it. You can't do it. And so if you're not having success, you can't have confidence. You can have fake confidence, but that's not confidence."
"And so [at Georgia we were] gonna run inside zone until we get tired of it, or you get tired of it. And we that takes a grown a** man's offensive line. And we had it. Well, not everybody's gonna have that."
"Our coaching staff ain't going to be in that locker room showering with you. They're not going to be in the players' lounge. They're not going to be at dinner with you every night. It's your damn team. Okay? So it's going to be tough, and it's going to be accountability ..."
Not one mention of a cold beer, boats, restaurants or his buddies. His wife didn't even get a shoutout.
There was not a single laugh. Pittman was serious in a way that draws him far nearer to the Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell that it does someone's fun uncle.
The announcers picked up on it to the point they almost forgot to throw in the fun talking point at the end for Pittman to show a little of his old self again. However, even that reflected the more competitive nature that has evolved within him.
"Somebody had a horse, and horse spit water from here, all across that set," Pittman said. "And I'm going, Hey, bro, we can't be having a slobber hog going, is it? Is he? Is he salivating, or is he slobbering? So we cranked it out. That thing's, like, beautiful."
What Arkansas has is the Pittman many hoped they would get when he was hired. However, that version of the man was just happy to be here.
This iteration is determined to make sure he does everything that needs to be done to ensure he stays here. He's not going to allow weaknesses or a lack of focus take that away, including his own.
It took a half decade, but Pittman is finally an SEC coach. Arkansas may still lose, but it appears to be way more likely that will take place because opposing teams having more talent.
The long list of reasons that frustrated fans last season should be gone. If the Hogs lose because the other team is simply better, that's something the state of Arkansas will handle much better.
HOGS FEED:
• Aggressive defense could be difference for Hogs' in tight games
• Fans need to cool down expectations on miracles Petrino can do pull off with offense
• Petrino's Razorbacks' offense 'explosive,' says Armstrong
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook