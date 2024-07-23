Razorbacks Freshman Projected First Round Pick in 2025 NBA Draft
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorbacks 5-star true freshman small forward Karter Knox is projected to be a first round draft pick according to Bleacher Report's way-too-early- mock draft. Knox enters college as the No. 19 prospect.
Karter Knox followed head coach John Calipari to Arkansas after originally committing to Kentucky. He'll now have to stand out in an experienced rotation with decorated guards, bigs and forwards.- Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report
Still, even if his role remains limited compared to most other lottery picks, his positional strength, attacking and confident shot-making should still pop.
Knox will likely have to sell them with flashes rather than consistent production while playing in a line-up with D.J. Wagner, Johnell Davis, Trevon Brazile, Jonas Aidoo, Adou Thiero, Zvonimir Ivišić and fellow freshman Boogie Fland. But he should be capable of impressing with those flashes of scoring versatility skill for a 6-foot-6, 225-pound, 19-year-old wing.
Arguably John Calipari's biggest recruiting victory this offseason, Knox showed a knack for making contested jumpers and exceptional athleticism during his time with Overtime Elite. One of the more underrated parts of his game is getting under opponent's skin with trash talk.
Consistency is key to his game with a smooth shot, creativity near the rim and being a pest defensively. After a high-scoring senior year at Overtime Elite with an average of 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal per game, he earned McDonald's All-American status.
Knox made 44% of his attempts from the floor and 34% from three. Calipari has a rich history of developing athletes into NBA prospects. Knox told ESPN after his commitment to Arkansas that he believes Calipari will do the same for him in 2025.
"Throughout my whole recruiting process, Coach Cal always said he wants to make me a pro, and I trust that he will do that for me at Arkansas," Knox said. "I also have a great relationship with [assistant] coach Kenny Payne, so getting to play for two coaches I admire is a dream come true. I'm looking forward to getting there, getting to work and bringing a winning mentality to Fayetteville."
Knox has a chance to be a viable option for Arkansas next season. With such a different roster dynamic compared to his time at Kentucky, Calipari will only play nine or so scholarship players this season in his rotation.
This move will give Knox, a Tampa native the opportunity early on to show his game at the college level. He is ultra competitive with a clutch gene which bodes well for the Razorbacks this season and rising NBA Draft stock.
