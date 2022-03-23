Razorback Softball Player Named SEC POW

Skip to main content

Razorback Softball Player Named SEC Player of Week

Hot hitter leads Division I softball in batting average, has hit home run in last three at-bats

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the third time in her career, Danielle Gibson has been named SEC Player of the Week. 

Danielle Gibson

This is the second-consecutive week a Razorback has earned SEC weekly honors as Hannah Gammill and Mary Haff were selected as SEC Player and Co-Pitcher of the Week last week. 

Gibson helped Arkansas capture its first series win in Knoxville against No. 14 Tennessee over the weekend and helped power the Hogs to an 8-1 win that dropped Western Kentucky to 21-5 Monday night. 

In four games, Gibson hit five home runs and 13 RBI, seven of which came in a 9-6 win in Game 2 against the Volunteers. Gibson scattered eight hits and accumulated 23 total bases throughout the weekend. 

Danielle Gibson

The Murrieta, Calif., native's RBI total in Game 2 is a season-high seven that included two home runs, one of which grand slam in the top of the seventh that erased a 2-run deficit that clinched the series. Gibson also added a solo home run during a 6-2 loss in the series finale. 

The senior connected on a pair of home runs that generated five RBI the following day against the Hilltoppers. She now heads into a series with No. 18 LSU with home runs in three consecutive at-bats. 

Danielle Gibson

Through 25 games, Gibson leads all of Division-1 softball with a .548 batting average and ranks second in slugging percentage (1.123), sixth in on-base percentage (.605), sixth in total bases (82), sixth in RBI per game (1.36), seventh in home runs per game (0.44), eighth in hits (40), eighth in home runs (11) and 10th in RBI (34). 

Danielle Gibson

Gibson and the Razorbacks will host their SEC home opener against the Tigers March 26-28 Bogle Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN 2. The Hogs will play Sunday at noon on ESPN 2 and Monday’s at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

