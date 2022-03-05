Hogs Get Overwhelmed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Arkansas is done in the SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks (18-13) put up an effort but Aliyah Boston and No. 1-ranked South Carolina (28-1) was too strong in a 76-54 loss. The Hogs now have to wait on Selection Sunday on March 13 to find out their NCAA fate.

That will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Samara Spencer led the way for the Hogs in the loss, scoring 10 points. Spencer got a double-double, pulling down eight rebounds. Makayla Daniels also nearly double-doubled for the second straight game, scoring nine points and grabbing nine rebounds.

It was another slow start for the Hogs, as Carolina raced out to a quick 12-4 lead six minutes into the game.

Boston, the SEC Player of the Year, was great in the first quarter for Carolina, scoring five points, pulling down five rebounds, while also nabbing three steals. Arkansas finished the first quarter down 24-12.

The Hogs didn’t quit though, winning the second frame, 17-16.

The Hogs cut the deficit to seven at one point in the third quarter, as a three-ball from Sasha Goforth made it a 44-37 game with 6:50 to play in the frame.

From then on, though, Carolina put its foot on the gas, leading by as many as 24 points in the game. The Gamecocks ended up going wire-to-wire, as the Hogs never led.

Hogs Notes

• Goforth notched four more blocks in the loss, and is now second on Arkansas’ all-time single-season blocks list (64).

• Rylee Langerman added some scoring punch for the Hogs, chipping in with eight points.

• Erynn Barnum was also effective off the bench, going for seven points, four boards, two assists and two blocks.

