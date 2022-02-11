Skip to main content

WATCH: Amber Ramirez and Emrie Ellis Postgame on Auburn Win

Complete postgame press conference after Ramirez beats clock for win

Razorbacks Amber Ramirez (30 points) and freshman Emrie Ellis (11 points, 5 rebounds) after Ramirez' game-winner with 0.4 left on the clock in 68-66 win over Tigers on Thursday night.

Graphix look back at Hogs' football

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended Articles

Scott Hamilton H
Hogs News

How Figure Skater Scott Hamilton Saves Elementary Education

4 minutes ago
Amber Ramirez-Auburn
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Amber Ramirez, Emrie Ellis Postgame on Auburn Win

2 hours ago
Johnnie Harris-Auburn
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Auburn Coach Johnnie Harris After Auburn Loss

4 hours ago
Eric Musselman-Auburn
Men's Basketball

Photos of Eric Musselman, Thursday Press Conference

9 hours ago
Stanley Umude-Auburn
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Hogs' Stanley Umude on Alabama Matchup

10 hours ago
Bryan Harsin-South Carolina
Football

ASU Could Have Warned Auburn What They Were Getting

Feb 10, 2022
Stroh
Football

CLOSER LOOK: Connor Stroh

Feb 10, 2022
Treylon Burks
Football

Which Hogs Going to Combine?

Feb 9, 2022