WATCH: Amber Ramirez, Emrie Ellis Postgame on Auburn Win

Razorbacks Amber Ramirez (30 points) and freshman Emrie Ellis (11 points, 5 rebounds) after Ramirez' game-winner with 0.4 left on the clock in 68-66 win over Tigers on Thursday night.

• Graphix look back at Hogs' football

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.