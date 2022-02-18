Hogs' Winning Streak Snapped in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Arkansas (16-9, 6-6) had its two-game winning streak snapped on Thursday night in Exactech Arena in a 76-67 loss to No. 17 Florida (20-6, 10-3).

Turnovers were the story of the night.

Arkansas came into the game averaging just under 11 per game, second best in the nation, but finished with 20, their worst mark of the season.

The three-point shot was also a storyline in this one, as Arkansas, normally good three-point shooters, only hit one its 13 shots from beyond the arc.

Outside of the turnovers, the Hogs’ offense was efficient, hitting 49 percent from the field.

Samara Spencer, who picked up her fourth freshman of the week honor from the SEC on Monday, led the charge again, hitting a team-high 19 points.

Sophomore Sasha Goforth scored well in this one as well, going for 18 points.

This game was close through the first quarter and the Gators got a buzzer-beater to lead by five at the end.

Goforth and company kept it close early, but the Gators started to pull away in the second quarter, forcing nine Arkansas turnovers.

Ironically, the Hogs didn’t miss a shot in the period. They were a perfect seven-of-seven in the frame. The Gators led by 14 at halftime.

The lead continued to grow in the third frame and it ballooned to as many as 18 during the third period. Arkansas mounted a late comeback, cutting the lead to eight several times, but couldn't get any closer with the Gators knocking down free throws late.

Game Notes

• Spencer has now gone for 17 or more points in seven straight games.

• Amber Ramirez secured the first double-double of her career, going for 10 points and 10 rebounds.

• Jersey Wolfenbarger showed her continued progression, going for 15 points and six boards.

• Goforth blocked three more shots against UF, her seventh game this season with 3+ blocks.

Next Game

Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena on Sunday against Kentucky in the #23For23 game. The tips off at 1 p.m. and will air live on SEC Network.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.